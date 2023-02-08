Clean Your Suede Shoes

suede shoes Photo by Photo by Josh Sorenson

For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.

You can follow the steps below to clean suede shoes:

Clean the shoes from dust and dirt. This can be done with a cloth or a cotton swab. Soak the shoes with a mixture of water and detergent. Do not use too much water and make sure that all shoes are wet. Gently rub the detergent onto the shoes and scrub softly using a brush or toothbrush. Rinse the shoes well and dry them with a cloth. After the shoes are thoroughly dry, cover them with a cloth to prevent them from getting moisture. These steps will ensure that your suede shoes stay long-lasting and clean.

When it comes to dirt and grime on these fabrics, regular wiping should be done with a soft brush and, if necessary, a foaming special cleaner or a special suede cleaner. Suede fabric can be damaged if exposed to water. Water degrades suede and can cause stains. It is recommended not to expose your suede shoes to water or to clean them using very little water. Also, after exposure to water, you should not store shoes before they are thoroughly dried.

