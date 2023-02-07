Homemade Veggie Chips

veggy chips Photo by jenifoto

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Veggie Chips

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients

1 large Beetroot

1 large Zucchini

1 Large Carrot

1 Small Sweet Potato

1/2 teaspoon pepper Adjust to taste

1 spray Oil Optional

Dried herbs

Any vegetable works turnip, golden beets, eggplant etc.

Preheat the oven to 200C/400F.

Slice all the veggies. Thinner - better for a crisp texture. Mandoline works great. In a bowl, toss them with salt, and pepper, and if you are using oil until evenly coated.

Spread out on a baking pan lined with parchment paper, minimizing overlap. Bake for 10 minutes at 400F. Flip. Bake for another 5-10 minutes until crispy and slightly brown but not burnt. Watch them carefully and even remove some early if they are browning before the others.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before eating

You can store leftovers in an airtight container in the room temp 1-2 weeks

Enjoy

