pizza dough Photo by Malidate Van

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pizza Dough

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients

265 gr all-purpose flour OR bread flour; divided

1 packet instant yeast (2 ¼ teaspoons)

1 ½ teaspoons sugar (for yeast ) or honey

¾ teaspoon salt

Pinch of Garlic powder and/or dried basil leaves optional

2 Tablespoons olive oil + additional

175 ml warm water

Combine 125g of flour, instant yeast, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add garlic powder and dried basil at this point as well. Add olive oil and warm water and use a wooden spoon to stir well very well.

Gradually add another cup of flour. Add any additional flour as needed.

Drizzle a separate, large, clean bowl generously with olive oil and brush up the sides of the bowl.

Lightly dust your hands with flour and form your pizza dough into a round ball and transfer to your olive oil-brushed bowl. Use your hands to roll the pizza dough along the inside of the bowl until it is coated in olive oil, then cover the bowl tightly and place it in a warm place.

Allow dough to rise for 30 minutes or until doubled in size. If you intend to bake this dough into a pizza, I also recommend preheating your oven to 215C at this point so that it will have reached the temperature once your pizza is ready to bake.

Once the dough has risen, use your hands to gently deflate it and transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead briefly until smooth (about 3-5 times)

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it. You can consider this recipe as an alternative for your desserts. It will be a time-saving recipe for you as you can prepare it quickly.