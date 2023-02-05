Peanut Butter Cookies

pb cookie Photo by LauriPatterson

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

1 cup natural peanut butter (270g), creamy or crunchy

1 cup coconut sugar or pure cane sugar (192g)

6 tablespoons almond milk, room temp

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup almond flour (120g), spelt, or 1-1 gluten-free blend

1 teaspoon baking soda**

pinch of salt

Scoop out the dough and roll it into balls

Add the peanut butter and sugar in a large bowl and mix until creamy. Stir in the almond milk and vanilla. Next, add the flour, baking soda, and salt, and mix to combine. The dough will be tough to stir, using your hands to mix it together will be easier.

Place in the oven and bake for 10 – 13 minutes (13 minutes will yield a crispier cookie that’s tender inside). Let cool a few minutes, transfer cookies to a wire rack, and repeat with the remaining dough.

Makes 20 – 24 cookies.

Enjoy

