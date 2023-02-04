snickers bar Photo by hassanimages24

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Snicker Bars

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Start by making the caramel:

1 1/2 cups dates

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 heaped tbsp smooth peanut butter

4-5 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp boiling water

Add all ingredients to a food processor and blend until you have a smooth, sticky caramel

Remove around 3/4 of the caramel from the food processor, leaving the rest in the food processor. to the caramel in the food processor, add in:

1 cup oat flour

2-3 tbsp cacao powder

1-2 tbsp coconut oil

Blend everything together with the caramel until you have a crumbly mixture. Press into a lined tray and then spread over the rest of the caramel. sprinkle over a layer of peanuts and then top with melted dark chocolate. freeze for

1-2 hours until set, slice & enjoy

