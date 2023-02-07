Quick Pickled Red Onions

pickled onion Photo by NewAfrica

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pickled Red Onions

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's jump into the recipe.

Ingredients

2 medium red onions, thinly sliced

1 cup (240 mL) boiling water

¼ cup (60 mL) white vinegar

¼ cup (60 mL) Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tsp (10 mL) Maple

1 tsp (6 g) coarse sea salt

Directions

Add the sliced onions to a large heat-proof jar. Next, pour in the water, vinegar, maple, and salt. Seal the jar tightly and give it a few shakes. Let cool to room temperature, then transfer to the fridge. It's best to leave the onions to pickle overnight, but they're still very tasty after just 1 - 2 hours. Enjoy on your favorite sandwiches, salads, or nourish bowls!

Keep the sealed jar in the fridge for up to 2 - 3 weeks.

Enjoy!

