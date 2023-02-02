heating gloves Photo by Yana Nadolinska

For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.

Even if the weather gets cold, you will always stay warm with these heating pads. Here, how can you do a handmade heating pad at home

Materials;

Chickpeas or rice

Apricot or lavender oil

Needle and thread ( This Set works for all)

Fabric

Pencil

Ruler

Scissors

Cut a 30×20 cm piece of fabric and fold it in half. Sew the fabric where you folded it and leave one end open. Turn the bag you have sewn inside out and put either rice or chickpeas inside. Add a small amount of oil to it. Sew the exposed end of the fabric.

Second option;

9×9 cm 2 pieces of fabric

Needle

Thread

Rice

Sew the fabrics backward. Leave a 2 cm space on one side to turn it inside out and put the rice inside. After turning it inside out, fill it with rice leaving a 1 cm gap, and complete the sewing. Warm in the microwave for 20-25 seconds before going out to the cold. heat. After checking, put it in your pocket. Keep your pocket and hand warmer.

