Easy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Dicle Belul

Balsamic VinaigrettePhoto byRon lach

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Balsamic Vinaigrette

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's jump into the recipe.

Ingredients:

Instructions

  • simply add all ingredients to a Small blender and blend on high until creamy and smooth.
  • Taste and adjust flavor as needed
  • Great for salads, roasted vegetables, and more!
  • Put in a jar and store in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Oil can harden when chilled, so shake well to reincorporate.

Enjoy!

