Easy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette Photo by Ron lach

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Balsamic Vinaigrette

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's jump into the recipe.

Ingredients:

3-4 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup good quality olive oil (light or extra virgin)

1/2 tsp maple syrup

1 pinch each salt and pepper

1/4 cup diced shallot, blended

Instructions

simply add all ingredients to a Small blender and blend on high until creamy and smooth.

Taste and adjust flavor as needed

Great for salads, roasted vegetables, and more!

Put in a jar and store in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Oil can harden when chilled, so shake well to reincorporate.

Don't forget to share this healthy alternative sauce recipe with loved ones.

More sauce recipes are on the way but if you need any specific recipes please leave them in the comment.

Enjoy!