Tabbouleh Recipe

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iHir_0kXUzkvp00
TabboulehPhoto bytimolina

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Tabbouleh

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's jump into the recipe.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup bulgur
  • 1 cup diced cucumber (1small-to-medium)
  • 1 large diced tomato
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 3 medium bunches of curly parsley
  • ⅓ cup chopped fresh mint (optional )
  • ⅓ cup thinly sliced green onion
  • ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 medium clove garlic, pressed or minced

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cook the bulgur according to the package directions. Drain off any excess water, and set aside to cool.
  2. Meanwhile, combine the diced cucumber and tomato in a medium bowl with ½ teaspoon of salt. Stir, and let the mixture rest for at least 10 minutes, or until you’re ready to mix the salad.
  3. To prepare the parsley, cut off the thick stems. Then, finely chop the parsley and remaining stems—you can do this by hand.
  4. Add the cooled bulgur, chopped fresh mint (if using), and green onion to the bowl of parsley. Strain off and discard the cucumber and tomato juice that has accumulated in the bottom of the bowl (this ensures that your tabbouleh isn’t too watery). Add the strained cucumber and tomato to the bowl.
  5. Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and remaining ingredients
  6. Pour it into the salad and stir to combine.
  7. If you have the time, let the salad rest for 15 minutes before serving to let the flavors mingle.

Tabbouleh will keep well in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 4 days.

Enjoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# side dish recipe# food# homemade recipes# tabbouleh# plantbased recipes

Comments / 4

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
5K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Peanut Butter Cookies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie.

Read full story
2 comments

Double Chocolate Snicker Bars

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Snicker Bars.

Read full story
1 comments

No Baked Brownies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: No Baked Brownies.

Read full story

Fresh Corn Salsa

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Fresh Corn Salsa.

Read full story
1 comments

Quick Pickled Red Onions

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pickled Red Onions.

Read full story
3 comments

Handmade Heating Pad

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.

Read full story
1 comments

Easy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Read full story
1 comments

Making a Clay Pot

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Making pots out of clay is pretty easy. We have a great flower pot suggestion that you can easily make from clay. While they can be used for various purposes such as cooking and holding water, many people have started using them as clay pots to plant green plants inside their homes. If you are one of those who like to breathe nature from every corner of their home, you can definitely trust terracotta clay pots.

Read full story

Cashew Sour Cream

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cashew Sour Cream.

Read full story

Baba Ghanoush

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Middle Eastern cuisine: baba ghanoush.

Read full story

Traditional Italian Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.

Read full story
1 comments

Cosmic Brownies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cosmic Brownies.

Read full story

Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use

Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Classic Pico de Gallo

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Classic Pico de Gallo.

Read full story
19 comments

How to make DreamCatcher

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dreamcatchers have very different meanings according to many beliefs. It is healing for ancient Egyptian, Maya, Inca, Indian, and Shamanists. The feathers in the dreamcatcher are magical protectors for the Indians. For this reason, they adorn the heads and shields of warriors. According to their belief, one of the ways of protection from evil spirits and nightmares is dreamcatchers decorated with feathers.

Read full story
2 comments

Bruschetta

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Fresh Bruschetta.

Read full story
5 comments

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

Read full story
3 comments

6 Ingredients Gluten-Free Gravy

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Gluten-free Gravy which is vegan friendly.

Read full story
7 comments

Chocolate Popsicle Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Popsicle.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy