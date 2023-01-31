Tabbouleh Recipe

Tabbouleh Photo by timolina

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Tabbouleh

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's jump into the recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup bulgur

1 cup diced cucumber (1small-to-medium)

1 large diced tomato

1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided

3 medium bunches of curly parsley

⅓ cup chopped fresh mint (optional )

⅓ cup thinly sliced green onion

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons lemon juice

1 medium clove garlic, pressed or minced

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook the bulgur according to the package directions. Drain off any excess water, and set aside to cool. Meanwhile, combine the diced cucumber and tomato in a medium bowl with ½ teaspoon of salt. Stir, and let the mixture rest for at least 10 minutes, or until you’re ready to mix the salad. To prepare the parsley, cut off the thick stems. Then, finely chop the parsley and remaining stems—you can do this by hand. Add the cooled bulgur, chopped fresh mint (if using), and green onion to the bowl of parsley. Strain off and discard the cucumber and tomato juice that has accumulated in the bottom of the bowl (this ensures that your tabbouleh isn’t too watery). Add the strained cucumber and tomato to the bowl. Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and remaining ingredients Pour it into the salad and stir to combine. If you have the time, let the salad rest for 15 minutes before serving to let the flavors mingle.

Tabbouleh will keep well in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 4 days.

Enjoy