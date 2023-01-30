Making a Clay Pot

doy clay pot Photo by RF._.studio

Making pots out of clay is pretty easy. We have a great flower pot suggestion that you can easily make from clay. While they can be used for various purposes such as cooking and holding water, many people have started using them as clay pots to plant green plants inside their homes. If you are one of those who like to breathe nature from every corner of their home, you can definitely trust terracotta clay pots.

For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.

Materials;

250 g of white clay

Roller

Damp sponge

Hemp rope

Scissors

Toothpick

Here's how to make a clay pot:

Put the white clay on a non-stick surface and roll it out with the help of a roller. Meanwhile, inflate the balloon and put some water in it for weight. Place the balloon in the middle of the clay you have opened and fold the clay from the sides and stick it to the balloon. With a toothpick, make holes large enough to pass the rope. After letting it dry for a day, thread the hemp thread through the holes and complete the hanger of the flower pot.

You can plant your flower and start using your pot.

