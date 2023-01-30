sour cream Photo by Joaquin Egea

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cashew Sour Cream

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

Ingredients;

1 cup raw cashews*

½ cup water

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, peeled

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon onion powder

*Cashew cream is best made in a high-speed blender, like a Vitamix. If you have a less powerful blender, you may have to blend longer (up to 1 minute). You can also soak the cashews for 4 hours or overnight to soften them and make them easier to blend.

You can consider this recipe as an alternative sauce for your desserts. It will be a time-saving recipe for you as you can prepare it quickly.

Enjoy