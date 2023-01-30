Cashew Sour Cream

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5VRP_0kVx8ZX500
sour creamPhoto byJoaquin Egea

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cashew Sour Cream

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

Ingredients;

*Cashew cream is best made in a high-speed blender, like a Vitamix. If you have a less powerful blender, you may have to blend longer (up to 1 minute). You can also soak the cashews for 4 hours or overnight to soften them and make them easier to blend.

You can consider this recipe as an alternative sauce for your desserts. It will be a time-saving recipe for you as you can prepare it quickly.

Enjoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vegan sour cream# cashew sour cream# sour cream recipe# healthy foods# homemade

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
5K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Quick Pickled Red Onions

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pickled Red Onions.

Read full story

Handmade Heating Pad

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.

Read full story

Easy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Read full story
1 comments

Tabbouleh Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Tabbouleh.

Read full story
3 comments

Making a Clay Pot

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Making pots out of clay is pretty easy. We have a great flower pot suggestion that you can easily make from clay. While they can be used for various purposes such as cooking and holding water, many people have started using them as clay pots to plant green plants inside their homes. If you are one of those who like to breathe nature from every corner of their home, you can definitely trust terracotta clay pots.

Read full story

Baba Ghanoush

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Middle Eastern cuisine: baba ghanoush.

Read full story

Traditional Italian Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.

Read full story

Cosmic Brownies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cosmic Brownies.

Read full story

Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use

Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Classic Pico de Gallo

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Classic Pico de Gallo.

Read full story
19 comments

How to make DreamCatcher

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dreamcatchers have very different meanings according to many beliefs. It is healing for ancient Egyptian, Maya, Inca, Indian, and Shamanists. The feathers in the dreamcatcher are magical protectors for the Indians. For this reason, they adorn the heads and shields of warriors. According to their belief, one of the ways of protection from evil spirits and nightmares is dreamcatchers decorated with feathers.

Read full story
2 comments

Cinnamon Rolls

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls.

Read full story

Bruschetta

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Fresh Bruschetta.

Read full story
5 comments

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

Read full story
3 comments

6 Ingredients Gluten-Free Gravy

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Gluten-free Gravy which is vegan friendly.

Read full story
7 comments

Chocolate Popsicle Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Popsicle.

Read full story
1 comments

Ideas for Dark Bathrooms

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. At first glance, it may seem difficult to organize a bathroom that receives little or no light, to make it brighter. However, with smart tricks and solutions, you can bring extra natural or artificial light to your bathroom. There are many options for this, from sun tunnels to affordable mirrors and lighting. For example, recessed spots can create a relaxing atmosphere in a bathroom that lacks natural light.

Read full story
1 comments

Easy Naan Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Naan Bread.

Read full story
3 comments

3 Ingredients Mango Popsicles

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Mango Popsicle.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy