Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Middle Eastern cuisine: baba ghanoush

Ingredients

2 medium eggplant

¼ cup tahini

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more for serving

2 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon salt

Finely chopped parsley, for garnish

Pinch of smoked paprika

Pinch of red pepper flakes, optional

Pita and veggies, for serving

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and wrap the eggplant in foil. Roast the eggplant for 50 to 60 minutes, or until it is soft and collapses to the touch. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Once cool to the touch, peel the skin from the eggplant, removing any big clumps of seeds. Place the flesh in a strainer over a bowl and let stand for 20 minutes to remove excess water.

Place the eggplant flesh, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with chopped parsley, smoked paprika, and red pepper flakes if using.

Serve with pita and veggies.

Enjoy