Baba Ghanoush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlTBa_0kVDxIU600
Baba ghanoushPhoto bylenyvavsha

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Middle Eastern cuisine: baba ghanoush

As you can read below, this bread recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

Baba ghanoush, also spelled baba ganoush or baba ghanouj

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F and wrap the eggplant in foil. Roast the eggplant for 50 to 60 minutes, or until it is soft and collapses to the touch. Remove from the oven and set aside.
  • Once cool to the touch, peel the skin from the eggplant, removing any big clumps of seeds. Place the flesh in a strainer over a bowl and let stand for 20 minutes to remove excess water.
  • Place the eggplant flesh, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with chopped parsley, smoked paprika, and red pepper flakes if using.
  • Serve with pita and veggies.

Enjoy

