Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread
As you can read below, this bread recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.
For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.
Traditional Italian bread is moist, has a thin, crisp crust, and works well with any meal. This simple recipe will get you started if you haven't tried baking fresh Italian bread yet.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon sugar (for yeast)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
- 1 3/4 cups warm water (95 F to 110 F)
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 5 cups bread flour, or high-gluten flour
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon cold water
- In a large bowl, stir together the sugar, salt, yeast, and warm water.
- Stir in the softened butter or margarine
- Sift in one cup of flour at a time until you have a dough that can be easily kneaded by hand without sticking to your hands.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and Knead for 6-8 minutes, adding more flour if necessary, until the dough is soft and not sticky.
- Lightly grease a medium-sized bowl with olive oil and flip the dough over so that the top is also greased.
- Cover with a lid and let rise for 30 minutes in a warm, draft-free place. These bowls are great for it.
- Grease a large baking sheet
- Remove the dough from the bowl, place it onto a lightly floured table, and divide it into two equal parts.
- Roll each dough half into an approximately 15 x 9-inch rectangle.
- Roll the dough tightly along the 15-inch side, pinch the seams, and taper the ends of each loaf with your hands at a 45-degree angle.
- Place the loaves on the prepared baking sheet and cover. Let rise in a warm, draft-free place for 20 minutes.
- Bake the bread for 20 minutes.
- Serve bread warm or cold and enjoy.
