pico Photo by Author lunamarina

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Classic Pico de Gallo

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

Let's dive into the recipe.

1 cup finely chopped white onion (about 1 small onion)

1 medium jalapeño or serrano pepper, ribs and seeds removed, finely chopped

¼ cup lime juice

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt, more to taste

1 ½ pounds ripe red tomatoes (about 8 small or 4 large), chopped

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro (about 1 bunch)

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the chopped onion, jalapeño, lime juice, and salt. Let it marinate for about 5 minutes while you chop the tomatoes and cilantro. Add the chopped tomatoes and cilantro to the bowl and stir to combine. For the best flavor, let the mixture marinate for 15 minutes or several hours in the refrigerator.

Enjoy