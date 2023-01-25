How to make DreamCatcher

Dicle Belul

dream cPhoto byPhoto by ALTEREDSNAPS:

Dreamcatchers have very different meanings according to many beliefs. It is healing for ancient Egyptian, Maya, Inca, Indian, and Shamanists. The feathers in the dreamcatcher are magical protectors for the Indians. For this reason, they adorn the heads and shields of warriors. According to their belief, one of the ways of protection from evil spirits and nightmares is dreamcatchers decorated with feathers.

The dreamcatcher is thought to come from the Ojibway tribe of the plains. However, many other tribes such as the Chippewa and Lakota have their own versions. The first non-Indian document was made in 1929 by a scientist named Francis Densmore.

Although there are different versions, basically; It is a small circle of trees tied with nerve or thread to resemble a net with a small hole in the middle. The strings are tied at several points on the circle, with the number of points on the trap having different meanings:

According to legends, if you hang a dream catcher over your bed; The net catches the bad dreams, while the good dreams pass through the hole in the middle. When the morning sun rays hit the dreamcatcher, all bad dreams will fly away.

Materials;

Instructions;

Loop the rope randomly around the hoop. Then loosely make the second round of the rope. Continue this process as if knitting until the space in the middle becomes smaller. When the gap in the middle is finished, tighten the rope well and take the gaps, and knot it. If you wish, you can use the ropes that you hang from the lower end of the hoop in the form of tassels, or you can decorate them by hanging 3-4 beads or feathers on them.

Enjoy

