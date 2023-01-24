cinnamon rolls Photo by Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA:

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls

As you can read below, this dessert recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

For the 10-12 rolls, it takes 1 hour of preparation time;

Ingredients

Dough:

1 cup plant milk

1/4 cup vegan butter or regular butter

Heat up until it gets warm but it mustn’t be too hot.

1 package instant yeast

Whisk it in.

3 1/2 cups flour

3 tbsp coconut sugar, granule sugar sub or regular sugar

Stir to combine. Cover and let it rest for 20mins.

Filling:

1/2 cup vegan butter

1/2 cup brown sugar sub or coconut sugar

2 tbsp Ceylon cinnamon

Mix until it’s spreadable. Roll out the dough and spread out the filling. Roll it up and cut it into 10-12 rolls. Bake at 180C/350F like 20-30mins.

You can consider this recipe as an alternative for your snacks. It will be a time-saving recipe for you as you can prepare it quickly.

Enjoy