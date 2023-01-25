6 Ingredients Gluten-Free Gravy

gravy Photo by Ann Zzz

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Gluten-free Gravy which is vegan friendly

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

Add all ingredients to a medium-sized pot and bring to a boil. Whisk over medium-high heat for a couple of minutes, until the gravy thickens.

You can consider this recipe as an alternative for your breakfasts. It will be a time-saving recipe for you as you can prepare it quickly. Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.

Enjoy