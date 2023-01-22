Chocolate Popsicle Recipe

popsicle Photo by Taryn Elliott

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Popsicle

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Super easy, kid-friendly, less than 5 ingredients, literally ready in minutes! I love to make this in bulk, throwing in the freezer, and enjoy weeks long.

Well, let's get jump into the recipe, shall we?

2 large or 3 small ripe bananas (frozen or fresh)

2 cups milk (I use cashew milk )

1 1/2 – 2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder

2 Tbsp nut butter

Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until completely smooth, adding more milk, as needed.

You can use a silicone mold, stainless steel mold, or kid-friendly mold. Wait for at least 4 hours but overnight is preferred.

Pour mixture into popsicle molds and freeze for 3-4 hours, ideally overnight until completely firm. To store, transfer to an airtight bag or container and store in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Like my content? Subscribe to our newsletter for more. Here is my profile in the bio.

Enjoy