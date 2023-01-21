Ideas for Dark Bathrooms

bathroom Photo by Victoria Akvarel

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At first glance, it may seem difficult to organize a bathroom that receives little or no light, to make it brighter. However, with smart tricks and solutions, you can bring extra natural or artificial light to your bathroom. There are many options for this, from sun tunnels to affordable mirrors and lighting. For example, recessed spots can create a relaxing atmosphere in a bathroom that lacks natural light.

In a place where the walls and sanitary ware are white, you can choose bathroom furniture in natural wood tones. You can also complete this look with metal-colored fixtures and handles. Thus, you can achieve a more natural and brighter appearance in your bathroom that is not exposed to light.

It helps to maximize the available light in the room. For this reason, white is the right choice for dark areas. You can create a brighter bathroom environment with LED lighting. You can use multiple led lights for this. In order to create a stylish environment and provide sufficient light, you can apply systems with plenty of mirrors and light colors. In addition, if the mirrors are lightened, you can get rid of the dark atmosphere of the bathroom. The extra storage areas you gain will also be your bonus.

The colors that emit light the most are light tones, as the tones get darker, the level of light absorption increases. For this reason, you should furnish your bathroom walls using light-colored ceramics. By choosing dark ceramics on the floor, you can allow the light to spread more on the walls. Mirrors will both make the space look wider and double the effect of the lighting you use. Ideally, your sink size and mirror width should be the same. If you prefer mirrors that are lightened with led strips, your bathroom will be perceived as deeper and wider.

Enjoy