3 Ingredients Mango Popsicles

Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Mango Popsicle

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. Super easy, kid-friendly, less than 5 ingredients, literally ready in minutes!

I love to make this in bulk, throwing in the freezer, and enjoy weeks long. I have an incredible chocolate mocha version of this too. Can't wait to show you, don't forget to follow my page to not miss it!

Well, let's get jump into the recipe, shell we?

  • 4 heaping cups of frozen mango (~two 10-oz bags)
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

Place frozen mango in a food processor and pulse until you achieve small shreds. Scrape down the sides and add the maple syrup and lime juice. Mix again until the food processor begins to run smoothly, scraping down the sides as needed.

Place smooth texture in a mold. You can use a silicone mold, stainless steel mold, or kid-friendly mold. Wait for at least 4 hours but overnight is preferred.

Enjoy

