Potato Skin Chips

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Potatoes are usually thrown away after peeling, but they have many very practical features in daily life. We tell you how you can use potato skins sensibly.

Much is hidden behind a potato skin, although most of it is thrown straight into the trash. You can use it to remove stains or consume it as a snack. In a matter of minutes, potato skins can become real daily helpers. The following tips are not only practical but also easy to implement.

Instead of throwing away the shells, they can be reused as a cleaning tool; for stainless steel surfaces such as sinks. Just rub the wet side of the peel onto the surface or a specific dirty spot. Then let it work, rinse and dry. The sink will be clean. The ceramic hob can also be cleaned with potato skins. You can rub the entire area or a dirty spot with the wet side. Then add some vinegar and rub. Then dry it. You will have a clean kitchen again in a short time.

While this trick won't remove the stains, it can be a delicious snack on movie night or in between. Because potato skins can be easily turned into chips.

Spray avocado oil on the crusts, air fry them, or oven at 200 degrees.

After 15-20 minutes, the chips are ready. You can season the chips with salt, pepper, or rosemary.

Enjoy

