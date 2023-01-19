chili sauce Photo by jcomp (freepik)

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce

As you can read below, this sauce recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce: Ready in 3 min!

Ingredients:

50 g sugar sub (¼ cup) - Feel free to use regular sugar

100ml water

50 ml Rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon chili flakes

1 teaspoon of paprika or sweet pepper

Optional:

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon of Vegan fish sauce - you can also use Nuoc-mâm sauce (fish sauce)

1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca + water

In a saucepan ;

Put all the ingredients and mix them: 50 Gr sugar 100 ml water 50 ml rice vinegar 2 minced garlic cloves. Cook until the first boil, and stir consistently. Add; 1 tbsp chili flakes, and 1 teaspoon of paprika.

Optional; 1 tbsp soy sauce. Dilute 1 tbsp of cornstarch with some water and add it to the mixture. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture gets thickens. Leave it cool for a couple of minutes.

Like my content? Subscribe to our newsletter for more. Here is my profile in the bio.

Enjoy