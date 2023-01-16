cookie dough Photo by Freepik

Today, I would like to talk to you about a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Almond Butter Edible Cookie Dough

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. If you are looking for a without-white flour and white sugar cookie dough recipe, this one is the winner.

You could also use white beans instead of chickpeas. It's important that you rinse the chickpeas really well. I recommend using a kitchen scale

Process the rinsed and drained chickpeas, nut butter, and vanilla extract in a food processor

Scrape down the sides of the container and mix again. Add all other ingredients (except the chocolate chips) and mix again. Finally, add the chocolate chips and stir with a spoon.

Enjoy!

