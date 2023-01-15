Garlic confit Photo by jcomp

Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Garlic Confit

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients;

7-8 cloves of garlic

Olive oil or avocado oil

Feel free to use the amount of garlic according to your taste. Also, you can use this delicious recipe on toast or in salad dressings.

Peel the garlic( garlic peeler ) cloves. Add the garlic cloves to a saucepan and cover in olive oil. Bring to a gentle simmer and slowly cook on the lowest heat possible for 20-30 mins until the garlic cloves are lightly golden and tender.

You can offer this recipe to your friends as a snack, consume it for breakfast or use it as a night snack. In any case, it will be a delicious experience for you.

Enjoy!

