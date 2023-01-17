Sweet Potato Falafel

Falafel burger Photo by Alesia Kozik

Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Sweet Potato Falafels

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products always found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

This recipe makes approx 16 small balls.

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas (300g)

1 cup sweet potato (300g)

2-3 garlic cloves

1/2c cilantro

½ onion

1-2 tsp cumin

½ tsp sriracha

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp black pepper 1 tsp salt,

2 tbsp tahini

Flour for rolling

Put all the ingredients into the food processor and blend until it gets a smooth texture. Give a shape, and bake with air fryer until it gets crispy.

In this recipe, which you can use instead of classic falafel, you can create a different flavor by using sweet potatoes instead of chickpeas.

After trying the recipe, you can leave comments and say which falafel is better.