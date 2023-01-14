peanut sauce Photo by freepik

Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Sauce

As you can read below, this sauce recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients:

First of all, cook the rice, noodle or prepare the salad, after that prepare the veggies and mix the sauce ingredients. This sauce recipe may be a different choice for you to use in your meals. You can use this sauce, especially with salad, spring rolls, noodle and rice. It will be a time-saving recipe for you as you can prepare it quickly. I do it in bulk, keep it in a jar, and refrigerated it.

This sauce, which will offer a sweet and sour taste, maybe a little bitter to you and if you do not like hot sauces, you can use little or no sriracha sauce. You can also optionally use garlic and ginger if you don't like these flavors or you can reduce the amount of both.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.