Scented Candle Making

burning candles and cinnamon sticks Photo by pvproductions (depositphotos)

One of the first inventions of history, the candle was believed to be a power under the control of a mythological god for centuries. Candles have been one of the most important tools of lighting for many years, and today they are also an indispensable part of the decoration.

While decorating the tables in all seasons, helps to create a relaxing and calming environment, especially in winter. What distinguishes the candle from many decorative objects is its effect on human psychology. While the candle flame evokes a nostalgic feeling, it also softens the environment it enters.

A room where candles are lit also makes that space special, as it contains more romance than a normally lit room. In short, candles can easily accompany you when you want to relax, be alone or share. Candles add a different touch to our living spaces. With them, you can get a romantic and serene atmosphere as well as spread aromatic scents to your home every season.

Scented candles are very easy to make. Here are the necessary materials and “how to make scented candles?” answer to the question…

Materials:

Melt the candle wax in a bain-marie (wax pot ). Add apricot oil and cinnamon to it. Place the wick in the jars, then pour the melted wax into the jars. Add orange peels to it. Put star anise on it. Then decorate the jar.

It is so nice to create give joy and peace.

Enjoy