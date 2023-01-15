Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe

Homemade Fried Bloomin Onion Photo by Brent Hofacker

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products always found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients

1 large onion, Vidalia, or yellow onion

1/2 cup low-fat eggless mayo (feel free to use regular mayo)

3/4 cup bread crumbs

1/4 cup whole grain flour or gluten-free flour if needed

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

Peel the onion skin off and cut. This cutter works great. Line the baking sheet on the air fryer. Use your fingers to gently separate the outer pieces In a medium bowl add flour, bread crumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and salt. Whisk the dry ingredients to mix. Set to the side.

Hold sliced onion in your hand as you spoon mayo on top and begin to rub it into the onion. Make sure to get in between the petals as well. Coat well, even on the outside. Place the mayonnaise-coated onion in the bowl with the dry ingredients.

Place a plate over the top of the bowl and gently rock around to coat the onion. Use a spoon to sprinkle more inside the petals, if necessary. Place breaded onion on a baking pan with parchment paper. Another option is to make these in your air fryer.

Bake at 400°F

They are cooked quickly in 15-20 minutes and come out nice and crispy.

Like my content? Subscribe to our newsletter for more. Here is my profile in the bio.

Enjoy!