French Onion Soup Photo by chandlervid85 on freepik

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: French Onion Soup.

As you can read below, this soup recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients (For 2 serve)

3 white onions, peeled & sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

100ml white wine

A few sprigs of thyme

1 bay leaf

700ml stock

Butter

Olive oil

Pinch of coconut sugar

Salt & pepper

Cheese, grated 2 slices of sourdough bread.

Add a generous knob of butter and drizzle of olive oil to a saucepan on medium heat. Add the sliced onions and a pinch of salt & sugar. Cook the onions for 20-25 mins, stirring occasionally until they are a deep golden color. Add a splash of balsamic vinegar and the minced garlic, and cook for another 5 mins

Add the wine and allow the alcohol to evaporate for 5 mins. Add the herbs, stock & black pepper - taste for seasoning and simmer the soup for 20 mins. Just before serving the soup, make a cheese toastie. Butter both sides of the sourdough slices and sandwich with grated cheese. Pan-fry on medium heat until the cheese is oozing out and the sandwich is golden on both sides.

Enjoy!