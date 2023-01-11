French Onion Soup

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDOAx_0k9Ylg4A00
French Onion SoupPhoto bychandlervid85 on freepik

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: French Onion Soup.

As you can read below, this soup recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients (For 2 serve)

  • 3 white onions, peeled & sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 100ml white wine
  • A few sprigs of thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 700ml stock
  • Butter
  • Olive oil
  • Pinch of coconut sugar
  • Salt & pepper
  • Cheese, grated 2 slices of sourdough bread.

Add a generous knob of butter and drizzle of olive oil to a saucepan on medium heat. Add the sliced onions and a pinch of salt & sugar. Cook the onions for 20-25 mins, stirring occasionally until they are a deep golden color. Add a splash of balsamic vinegar and the minced garlic, and cook for another 5 mins

Add the wine and allow the alcohol to evaporate for 5 mins. Add the herbs, stock & black pepper - taste for seasoning and simmer the soup for 20 mins. Just before serving the soup, make a cheese toastie. Butter both sides of the sourdough slices and sandwich with grated cheese. Pan-fry on medium heat until the cheese is oozing out and the sandwich is golden on both sides.

Enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# French onion soup# soup recipe# healthy food# healthy recipes# food

Comments / 2

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Garlic Confit

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Garlic Confit.

Read full story

Sweet Potato Falafel

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Sweet Potato Falafels.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Sauce

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Sauce.

Read full story

Sun Dried Cornbread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Sun-dried Tomato & Basil Cornbread.

Read full story
1 comments

Cinnamon Apple Fries

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Apple Fries.

Read full story
11 comments

Scented Candle Making

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the first inventions of history, the candle was believed to be a power under the control of a mythological god for centuries. Candles have been one of the most important tools of lighting for many years, and today they are also an indispensable part of the decoration.

Read full story

Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.

Read full story
6 comments

Tips for dustbin smell

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bad smells emanating from garbage cans bother everyone. No matter how much you clean, it may take some time to eliminate the bad odors in the dustbin. So what are the ways to remove the dustbin smell? We have some practical suggestions for you.

Read full story
1 comments

Vegan Nacho Cheese Sauce

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It is quick and easy to make, perfect on chips, or even drizzled over steamed broccoli or baked potato!

Read full story
1 comments

Kitchen Cleaning

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kitchen cleaning is very important to all of us. One of the parts of a house that should be free from germs, hygienic and clean, and perhaps the most important, is the kitchen. Thanks to the developing technology and products, keeping it clean is now much easier and effortless.

Read full story

Enchilada Sauce

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Enchilada Sauce.

Read full story
1 comments

Cutting Board Types and Cleaning

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The cutting board is an integral part of even the most basic kitchen, but it can be dangerous if you don't care for it properly. Cleaning your utensils is essential to make sure you prevent food poisoning. This is because, according to NHS Direct, there are about 200% more bacteria on an average kitchen cutting board than on a toilet seat. Because we cannot see bacteria with the naked eye, you may not be aware of the contagion occurring right before your eyes and you may not be taking the proper precautions. This means there is a high risk of contamination of your chopping board without you even realizing it.

Read full story
1 comments

Classic Chili Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Chili.

Read full story
9 comments

Using The Refrigerator Efficiently

I would like to share some tips to use your refrigerator more efficiently, from proper cleaning to installation, maintenance, and placement of food. While your refrigerator is being transported or installed, be careful not to damage the pipes in the refrigerant circulation system of the device. The place where your refrigerator will be installed should be a dry and ventilated place, not exposed to direct sunlight and not near a heat source such as a stove or radiator.

Read full story
2 comments

Smoky Sweet Potato

Sweet PotatoPhoto byrobynmac (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Smoky Sweet Potato.

Read full story

Lentil Rice Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.

Read full story
1 comments

How to clean laptop keyboard?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. According to IT company CBT Nuggets research, your laptop keyboard can carry 20,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Most of the time you devote to work, school, socializing and entertainment is now online. So you're probably using your laptop more than ever before. A cell phone is one of the most used electronic devices.

Read full story
1 comments

Easy Soft Crêpes

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Soft Crepes.

Read full story

Macaroni Bechamel Pasta

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy