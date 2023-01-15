Vegan Nacho Cheese Sauce

Nacho cheese sauce Photo by Valeria Boltneva

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It is quick and easy to make, perfect on chips, or even drizzled over steamed broccoli or baked potato!

All you need:

2 cups raw cashews

3 tablespoons lemon juice (from about 1 large lemon)

4 cups water, divided, plus more as needed to thin

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

salt to taste

2 teaspoons Sriracha, optional

1/2 teaspoon turmeric, optional for color

Soak the cashews: You can either do a quick soak, or soak the cashews for several hours or overnight. To quick soak, simply boil water in a tea kettle or on the stovetop, cover the cashews with the boiling water and set aside for 10 minutes. Drain.

You can either do a quick soak, or soak the cashews for several hours or overnight. To quick soak, simply boil water in a tea kettle or on the stovetop, cover the cashews with the boiling water and set aside for 10 minutes. Drain. Blend: In a high-powered blender, add the cashews, lemon juice, 3 cups of water, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and salt. Add optional turmeric to make the cheese more yellow/orange.

In a high-powered blender, add the cashews, lemon juice, 3 cups of water, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and salt. Add optional turmeric to make the cheese more yellow/orange. Warm: In a medium saucepan, add the cheese sauce from the blender. Using a whisk, warm over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it begins to bubble and thicken. Add the last cup of water, depending on how thick or thin you want the sauce to be.

In a medium saucepan, add the cheese sauce from the blender. Using a whisk, warm over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it begins to bubble and thicken. Add the last cup of water, depending on how thick or thin you want the sauce to be. Add more salt to taste, and Sriracha if using, depending on your spice preference. If the cheese sauce sits for a while, or you refrigerate the leftovers, it will thicken. Simply warm it again on the stove, adding water as needed to thin it. Serve over tortilla chips, steamed broccoli, baked potatoes, and more.

