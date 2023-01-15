Vegan Nacho Cheese Sauce

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GX7Wv_0k8CPUHf00
Nacho cheese saucePhoto byValeria Boltneva

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It is quick and easy to make, perfect on chips, or even drizzled over steamed broccoli or baked potato!

All you need:

  • 2 cups raw cashews
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice (from about 1 large lemon)
  • 4 cups water, divided, plus more as needed to thin
  • 1/2 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • salt to taste
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha, optional
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, optional for color

  • Soak the cashews: You can either do a quick soak, or soak the cashews for several hours or overnight. To quick soak, simply boil water in a tea kettle or on the stovetop, cover the cashews with the boiling water and set aside for 10 minutes. Drain.
  • Blend: In a high-powered blender, add the cashews, lemon juice, 3 cups of water, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and salt. Add optional turmeric to make the cheese more yellow/orange.
  • Warm: In a medium saucepan, add the cheese sauce from the blender. Using a whisk, warm over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it begins to bubble and thicken. Add the last cup of water, depending on how thick or thin you want the sauce to be.
  • Add more salt to taste, and Sriracha if using, depending on your spice preference. If the cheese sauce sits for a while, or you refrigerate the leftovers, it will thicken. Simply warm it again on the stove, adding water as needed to thin it. Serve over tortilla chips, steamed broccoli, baked potatoes, and more.

Like my content? Subscribe to our newsletter for more. Here is my profile in the bio.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nacho cheese# vegan recipes# vegan cheese# cheese sauce# homemade recipes

Comments / 1

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Garlic Confit

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Garlic Confit.

Read full story

Sweet Potato Falafel

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Sweet Potato Falafels.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Sauce

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Sauce.

Read full story

Sun Dried Cornbread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Sun-dried Tomato & Basil Cornbread.

Read full story
1 comments

Cinnamon Apple Fries

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Apple Fries.

Read full story
11 comments

Scented Candle Making

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the first inventions of history, the candle was believed to be a power under the control of a mythological god for centuries. Candles have been one of the most important tools of lighting for many years, and today they are also an indispensable part of the decoration.

Read full story

Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.

Read full story
6 comments

French Onion Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: French Onion Soup.

Read full story
2 comments

Tips for dustbin smell

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bad smells emanating from garbage cans bother everyone. No matter how much you clean, it may take some time to eliminate the bad odors in the dustbin. So what are the ways to remove the dustbin smell? We have some practical suggestions for you.

Read full story
1 comments

Kitchen Cleaning

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kitchen cleaning is very important to all of us. One of the parts of a house that should be free from germs, hygienic and clean, and perhaps the most important, is the kitchen. Thanks to the developing technology and products, keeping it clean is now much easier and effortless.

Read full story

Enchilada Sauce

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Enchilada Sauce.

Read full story
1 comments

Cutting Board Types and Cleaning

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The cutting board is an integral part of even the most basic kitchen, but it can be dangerous if you don't care for it properly. Cleaning your utensils is essential to make sure you prevent food poisoning. This is because, according to NHS Direct, there are about 200% more bacteria on an average kitchen cutting board than on a toilet seat. Because we cannot see bacteria with the naked eye, you may not be aware of the contagion occurring right before your eyes and you may not be taking the proper precautions. This means there is a high risk of contamination of your chopping board without you even realizing it.

Read full story
1 comments

Classic Chili Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Chili.

Read full story
9 comments

Using The Refrigerator Efficiently

I would like to share some tips to use your refrigerator more efficiently, from proper cleaning to installation, maintenance, and placement of food. While your refrigerator is being transported or installed, be careful not to damage the pipes in the refrigerant circulation system of the device. The place where your refrigerator will be installed should be a dry and ventilated place, not exposed to direct sunlight and not near a heat source such as a stove or radiator.

Read full story
2 comments

Smoky Sweet Potato

Sweet PotatoPhoto byrobynmac (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Smoky Sweet Potato.

Read full story

Lentil Rice Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.

Read full story
1 comments

How to clean laptop keyboard?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. According to IT company CBT Nuggets research, your laptop keyboard can carry 20,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Most of the time you devote to work, school, socializing and entertainment is now online. So you're probably using your laptop more than ever before. A cell phone is one of the most used electronic devices.

Read full story
1 comments

Easy Soft Crêpes

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Soft Crepes.

Read full story

Macaroni Bechamel Pasta

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy