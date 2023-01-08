Kitchen cleaning Photo by yanalya (freepik)

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kitchen cleaning is very important to all of us. One of the parts of a house that should be free from germs, hygienic and clean, and perhaps the most important, is the kitchen. Thanks to the developing technology and products, keeping it clean is now much easier and effortless.

In recent years, the importance of cleanliness and hygiene has increased in kitchens, which have turned into a living spaces where the whole family spends a lot of time together with new designs and decoration styles.

Experts accelerate their work in this field and develop new products every day so that people can live in a cleaner, environmentally friendly, and germ-free kitchen. It is now possible to work in the kitchen without fear with detergents and cleaning products produced with the latest technology.

The basic rule of preparing healthy as well as delicious food is, of course, a clean kitchen. So how should the kitchen be cleaned?

We all know the most basic rules for a kitchen to be always clean and hygienic. However, while applying this, we have prepared a short list for your questions such as which product is the right product, where to start, or how to apply:

Before washing dishes, pots, and food storage containers in the machine, be sure to clean the food residues accumulated in them. If you leave the dishes in the open, the contamination and reproduction of microbes will increase.

Clean the food residues without drying them and with a suitable spatula or brush. If it is not cleaned enough, you can also wipe it with half or half-diluted bleach before putting it in the machine. Clean up spilled food immediately. If you keep it waiting, this prevents hygiene and may cause permanent staining on the floor.

The oven, sink, stove, and even the refrigerator must always be clean. Although today there are ovens that can do their own cleaning and refrigerators that provide hygiene with a special system, do not risk your work and do not neglect the cleaning of the device at regular intervals according to the frequency of use. If dishcloths and sponges are not cleaned thoroughly, bacteria will begin to grow on them within a few hours. This creates an undesirable situation in terms of hygiene. Therefore, wash the cloths after each cleaning by boiling and dry your sponges free of detergent.

After wiping the knife you use while cutting meat, in order not to contaminate other foods with bacteria, keep it in boiling water and disinfect it. Food residues accumulated in the sink produce bacteria in a humid environment. Therefore, periodically disinfect your sink with chlorinated water or bleach-added detergents.

We have some tips for Kitchen Cleaning;