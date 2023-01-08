Enchilada Sauce

Dicle Belul

Enchilada SaucePhoto byWilliam Choquette

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Enchilada Sauce

As you can read below, this sauce recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Measure and add all the dry ingredients to a small bowl (flour, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, and salt). Have the tomato paste and vegetable broth ready and nearby. In a medium pot over medium heat, warm the water. Once warm, pour in the flour/spice mixture and whisk constantly for about a minute. Whisk in the tomato paste, then slowly pour in the broth, whisking constantly. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes, whisking often to remove lumps. It should thicken a bit. Remove from heat, and whisk in the vinegar. Taste and add more salt as needed.

It will be a time-saving recipe for you as you can prepare it quickly. Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.

# sauce recipe# enchilada recipe# food# sauce# recipe

