Using The Refrigerator Efficiently

Fridge Photo by image by rawpixel.com on freepik

I would like to share some tips to use your refrigerator more efficiently, from proper cleaning to installation, maintenance, and placement of food.

While your refrigerator is being transported or installed, be careful not to damage the pipes in the refrigerant circulation system of the device. The place where your refrigerator will be installed should be a dry and ventilated place, not exposed to direct sunlight and not near a heat source such as a stove or radiator.

Regular maintenance and cleaning will make your refrigerator work better and prolong its life. However, cleaning agents and solvents containing sand, chlorine or acid should not be used when cleaning your refrigerator. Never wash these parts in the dishwasher to prevent the shelves and containers from being deformed. For defrosting and cleaning, unplug your refrigerator from the electrical socket or turn off the fuse it is connected to.

Keep sensitive foods such as fish, sausage, and meat in the coldest parts of your refrigerator. Cold storage sections are not suitable for cold-sensitive foods such as salads and vegetables. Store foods such as hard cheese and butter in the warmest parts of your refrigerator. Thus, hard cheese improves its taste, while butter remains spreadable on bread.

In order to keep the energy consumption at the lowest level, make sure that the distance between your refrigerator and the wall is approximately 5 cm. To save energy, open the doors of your refrigerator as short as possible and make sure that the doors are not airtight.

The air on the back and sides of your refrigerator gets hot, and this heated air should be able to get out easily. Otherwise, the cooler will work harder and cause more electricity consumption. For this reason, the front of the ventilation holes should never be blocked.

It is also important for energy efficiency to wait until the hot food reaches room temperature before putting it in your refrigerator and to cover the food you put in the refrigerator.