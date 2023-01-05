Sweet Potato Photo by robynmac (depositphotos)

Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Smoky Sweet Potato

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients

620g (Around 4 heaping Cups). Sweet Potatoes (2 medium sizes) - chopped

300g (Around 2 Cups ) Red Bell Pepper - chopped

Onion (1 medium size, 200g around including the skin) - cut in thick slices

2 Teaspoon Smoked Spanish Paprika

1/2 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

1/4 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper (Optional)

Himalayan Salt to taste

3 Tablespoon Olive Oil (organic light Olive Oil)

Prepare a baking tray by lining it with parchment paper. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Transfer the chopped vegetable to a large bowl. Add the smoked paprika, ground black pepper, cayenne pepper, salt, and olive oil, and mix well. Transfer the vegetables to the baking tray lined with parchment paper. Make sure the vegetables are spread out properly so that they can bake evenly (otherwise they will end up steaming). Bake in a pre-heated 425 F oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are cooked but still firm. Once the vegetables are baked well, add the chopped green onion, parsley, and drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve hot with your meals.

Enjoy!