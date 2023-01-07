Lentil Soup Photo by user14908974 (freepik)

Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 Medium yellow onion diced

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 stalks of celery diced

3 carrots peeled and diced

1 cup dried green lentils picked over and rinsed well

1 cup brown rice

1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon coconut aminos or gluten-free tamari

8 cups vegetable broth or water

salt to taste (optional )

Juice of 1 lemon (to taste)

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium heat on the stove. Sauté the diced onion for 5 to 6 minutes until soft and translucent. Add the garlic, dried thyme, and black pepper and sauté 1 minute. Add the celery and carrots and cook another 5 minutes so they start to soften. Add the lentils, rice, tomatoes, coconut aminos, and broth. Stir well. Bring to a boil, stir again, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 30 to 40 minutes until the lentils and rice are tender, but not mushy. Add the salt, fresh lemon juice, and chopped parsley. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary.

Enjoy !