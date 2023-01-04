How to clean laptop keyboard?

Laptop cleaning Photo by freepik

According to IT company CBT Nuggets research, your laptop keyboard can carry 20,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Most of the time you devote to work, school, socializing and entertainment is now online. So you're probably using your laptop more than ever before. A cell phone is one of the most used electronic devices.

Whether you're dealing with crumbs, dust, fingerprints, pet hair, or sticky residue, you can thoroughly clean your keyboard with materials you already have at home. This cleaning method will only take a few minutes out of your day and your keyboard will look brand new. You can complete laptop keyboard cleaning in 4 easy steps. Turn off the computer, get rid of the debris, remove the keys and wipe the keyboard's surface. Here is the answer to the question of how to clean the laptop keyboard step by step.

Before you start, turn off your computer. You don't want to accidentally press a disastrous hotkey combination. If moisture gets inside the laptop during cleaning, also unplug it to reduce the risk of short-circuiting. Make sure everything necessary is backed up in case anything goes wrong. (This is of course good practice whether you clean your keyboard or not.)

1) Turn your laptop upside down and let them fall to remove any large crumbs, dust, or any other debris left under the keys. You can gently tap the bottom of the case to remove stubborn particles. In addition, if you have a product such as a slime that you use for cleaning, you can press it between the keys. Thus, the dirt in the gaps adheres to the slime and the residues are collected.

2) If you still see residue on your keyboard, you can vacuum the keyboard at the lowest setting. Note that the setting is at the lowest. You won't like vacuuming one of the keys. If you want, you can also use a tool such as compressed air or a blow dryer. Spray the air in a zigzag pattern. Don't miss corners or cracks.

Caution: Blowing air directly onto keys can damage sensitive electronics.

3) How to clean a laptop keyboard? If you have successfully followed the answer to the question and you still see some residue under the keys, you may need to remove the keys. Whether you can do this depends on your laptop model. In some laptops, it is not possible to remove the keys on which the keys are attached without breaking them. In such cases, you can consult a professional. If you can remove the keys, check your laptop model and follow the manufacturer's instructions.

4) Clean the surface of the keyboard to eliminate germs and stains. First, wipe everything down with a disinfectant cloth. Do not use wipes containing bleach. A soft cloth containing some alcohol will do. Erase the keycaps and spacing one by one to make sure you delete each dot.

Be sure not to use a wet cloth to prevent any liquid from getting under the keys. Direct use of water or cleaning spray will damage the keyboard.

Then go over everything again with a damp cloth. Microfiber cloth is ideal for this type of cleaning. Do not use abrasive products such as paper towels that can scratch the keys.

Finally, dry the area with another soft cloth.