Easy Soft Crêpes

Today, I would like to talk to you about a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Soft Crepes

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

This is an easy, foolproof recipe for having perfectly soft Crêpes every time.

You can fill them with my chocolate spread, cinnamon sugar, fruits, or anything else you like.

Ingredients (6-8 Crêpes, 20min prep time):

﻿1 cup (125g) flour

﻿1 Tbsp cornstarch

﻿1 Tbsp coconut sugar or regular sugar

﻿11/3 cup (325ml) plant milk

Mix together until it's a smooth batter. Spread a non-stick pan a thin layer of the batter. Fry each side for just 1 min until golden brown.

You can consider this recipe as an alternative for your breakfasts. It will be a time-saving recipe for you as you can prepare it quickly. Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.