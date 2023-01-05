Macaroni Bechamel Pasta

Dicle Belul

Macaroni béchamel

Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

I made it plant-based and you can find alternatives you can use in the links. You are free to use whatever you want according to your own diet, diet, and taste.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound lean ground beef (I used plant based, option1 and option2, both works)
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1 teaspoon 7-spice
  • 1 teaspoon thyme
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (25-ounce) can of crushed tomatoes

For the bechamel sauce

For assembly

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook al dente according to package instructions. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour until fully incorporated and lightly bubbles, then slowly whisk in the milk. Bring mixture to a boil, then simmer, whisking frequently, until the sauce is smooth and thickened. Remove from heat and stir in the salt and nutmeg.

Add the pasta on top of the bechamel sauce and toss to combine. Transfer the pasta with the sauce to a baking dish in the pot used to cook the pasta, and heat the olive oil on medium-high. Add the ground beef and onions and season with 7 spices, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook the ground beef and onions, breaking up the beef into smaller pieces with the back of a wooden spoon until browned, about 10 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 more minute. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, then transfer the sauce on top of the pasta in the baking dish and spread it into an even layer. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese on top and bake in the preheated oven until the cheese is golden and bubbly, 25-30 minutes.

Enjoy!

