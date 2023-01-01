Basil Pesto Sauce

Dicle Belul

Food ingredientsPhoto bypixabay (pexels)

Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Basil Pesto Sauce

As you can read below, this sauce recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

One of the most well-known uses of pesto sauce is pasta. It is especially used on penne, fettuccini, and ravioli tortellini. It is also widely used in salads, sandwiches, meat, and chicken dishes. Pesto sauce is a sauce that can be consumed alone. When fresh basil falls on the market stalls, the sauces and dishes made with it are lovely. Since it can be easily found as a dried herb and spice, dried basil is also a guest in delicious recipes.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh basil leaves, packed
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Romano or Parmesan cheese (this is one of the good plant-based parmesan)
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (this one is a fav)
  • 1/3 cup pine nuts
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or more to taste

Place the basil leaves and pine nuts into the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times. Add the garlic and Parmesan or Romano cheese and pulse several times more. While the food processor is running, slowly add the olive oil. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

