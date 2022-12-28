Gingerbread Biscotti

BiscottiPhoto byfahrwasser (freepik)

Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Gingerbread biscotti

As you can read below, this dessert recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients:

Drizzle:

Preheat the oven to 350. To a bowl, add oat flour, rice flour, sugar, tapioca starch, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Stir well. Add molasses, oil, almond milk, and vanilla. Stir well. Shape the dough into two flat loaves, and place them on a pan lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for about 10 minutes. Carefully slice into pros 12 pieces, and place back on the pan cut-side-down. Bake for 10 more minutes. Flip each cookie over and bake for 10-12 more minutes. Let cool. To make the drizzle—in a bowl, add powdered sugar, almond milk, and vanilla. Whisk and drizzle over the cooled cookies.

