Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Today, I would like to talk to you about a beverage recipe that you can easily prepare for your New Year dinner:
Mulled Wine
For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.
If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.
Ingredients:
- 1 (750 ml) bottle of Dry Red Wine
- 1/4 cup Brandy (or Orange liqueur)
- 1 orange, sliced into rounds (also peeled, if you would like a less-bitter drink)
- 7-8 Whole Cloves
- 2 Cinnamon sticks
- 2-3 Star anise
- 2 to 4 tablespoons of Coconut Sugar, or Maple syrup to taste (or your desired sweetener)
Optional garnishes: citrus slices (orange, lemon, and/or lime), extra cinnamon sticks, extra star anise
Instructions:
Combine ingredients in a large saucepan and stir briefly to combine. Cook the mulled wine on medium-high heat until it just barely reaches a simmer. (Avoid letting it bubble — you don’t want to boil off the alcohol.) Reduce heat to low, cover, and let the wine simmer for at least 15 minutes or up to 3 hours. Using a fine mesh strainer, remove and discard the orange slices, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise. Give the mulled wine a taste, and stir in extra sweetener if needed.
Serve warm topped with your favorite garnishes.
Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.
Comments / 0