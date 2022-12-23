Muld Wine Photo by Photo by Taryn Elliott

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a beverage recipe that you can easily prepare for your New Year dinner:

Mulled Wine

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients:

Optional garnishes: citrus slices (orange, lemon, and/or lime), extra cinnamon sticks, extra star anise

Mild Wine Spices

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a large saucepan and stir briefly to combine. Cook the mulled wine on medium-high heat until it just barely reaches a simmer. (Avoid letting it bubble — you don’t want to boil off the alcohol.) Reduce heat to low, cover, and let the wine simmer for at least 15 minutes or up to 3 hours. Using a fine mesh strainer, remove and discard the orange slices, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise. Give the mulled wine a taste, and stir in extra sweetener if needed.

Serve warm topped with your favorite garnishes.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.