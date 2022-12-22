Suggestions For a Tidy Home (Living Room)

Living Room Photo by alexandercho (depositphotos)

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A messy house makes everyone tired. Thanks to these quick fixes and smart tips we will suggest with this series, you can get organized by gaining space in every room your ho think your rooms are crowded, and you can make them tidy and spacious with a few practical ideas. The first site to create a clean home is to create a calm atmosphere. Even if you are not a minimalist, you can achieve a simple style by choosing and placing furniture carefully with a few simple decorating tricks.

The second part of our series is about Living Room

Limit decorative elements to a single theme or color. Keep in mind that this is a very clever visual solution to create a calm look. You can use the poufs for sitting occasionally, while the inside and the top can be used as storage space. It's good to know that some sofas also have hidden storage areas.

Buying beautiful boxes to collect things of sentimental value? Weed out the ones you like less as you add new ones. Choose cabinets with wire baskets and you'll not only be able to spot the contents but you'll be encouraged to keep them organized. If you prefer a thin-legged design when choosing a nesting table, you will ensure that the look remains modern even when intertwined.

Create a control center by dedicating a locker for small tools, spare keys, and pens. This will make it easier for you to find what you are looking for. When buying furniture, it's hard to imagine how much space it will take up in your home, so take a tape measure with you.

Clear the space where you intend to place new furniture, create a paper template and place it on the floor to get an idea of ​​the size. Remember to leave extra room for the doors to open and the passageway. An open-shelf bookcase used behind the sofa also makes it easy to access your stuff. If your space is tight, 1.5 seats take up less space.