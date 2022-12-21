Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts Photo by kvddesign (depositphotos)

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Brussels Sprouts

I know very well that not all of you are good with this vegetable, but I think you will change your mind after trying this recipe. This recipe, which can be a very good alternative for your winter tables, will also have a different taste. They can be really delicious and the perfect side for Christmas!

I have shared the recipe and the making process below. Preparing this recipe will not take much of your time, and it will appear as a flavor you can present to your guests as a very good alternative on your table.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Please also let us know if you have changed your mind about this vegetable :)

Ingredients:

Remove any wilted leaves and cut them in half. Mix everything with Brussels sprouts, Transfer to a hot baking tray, the Brussels sprouts should face the baking tray. Preheat the oven to 230C/450F and drizzle some oil on a baking tray, also preheat it. Bake for 20-25mins. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar before serving. This recipe is for 4 servings.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.