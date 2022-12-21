Suggestions For a Tidy Home (General)

Living room Photo by baojia1998 (depositphotos)

A messy house makes everyone tired. Thanks to these quick fixes and smart tips we will suggest with this series, you can get organized by gaining space in every room your ho think your rooms are crowded, and you can make them tidy and spacious with a few practical ideas. The first site to create a clean home is to create a calm atmosphere. Even if you are not a minimalist, you can achieve a simple style by choosing and placing furniture carefully with a few simple decorating tricks.

Take a “More is more” Approach

First, before you buy something new, consider how much you need and whether it will improve your living space. In addition, instead of buying a piece of furniture and filling it, it would be more rational to make a plan according to the number of items you have and buy such a storage unit.

Consider Spatial Planning

Consider circulation space by thinking about how you move around rooms and from one space to another, making sure the size and position of the furniture do not block the passageway. Draw a scale plan and mark the furniture on it to make sure it will fit. When you place the plan, you can see the excess and what you need more clearly.

Prefer the Appropriate Furniture

The stylish and harmonious look of built-in furniture for your home is a good solution to create a sense of space. However, more flexible individual parts and modular options are always more useful. Don't see cabinets as the only solution to tidying up clutter, as some sofas and beds have hidden storage spaces. A box-spring bed or storage sofa can provide the perfect place for bedding or anything you need to hide.

Be Flexible

In open-plan spaces, aim to create zones that will be divided into sections according to their usage areas. You can use it to divide the room by moving a shelf unit in a large space. An open-back shelving unit allows for display without sacrificing a sense of space, while a modular sofa can be adapted by adding or reducing sections. You can create zones with modules for different activities and then move the seats closer together when you want to be close or for a large family gathering.

Decoration Options

Creating a serene look in the living space is as much about planning furniture arrangements as it is about making smart decorating choices. Focus on a calm color palette for paint and wallpaper, and limit accessories to a few objects as accents. Make the most of the available natural light, as this frees up space and lets your favorite furniture stand out. Stick to simple window treatments that pull the curtain back immediately to maximize light or use blinds that open fully to let in the daylight.

Choose the Right Rack Type

Build a display unit that is flexible enough to hide what you don't want to show. Use a mix of open shelving and cabinetry. Make sure your shelves are deep enough to hold your items. Choose modular shelves so you can use them in another room. Try to maximize your space with shelves and box organizers everywhere, from the kitchen to the bedroom to even the wardrobes.

Considering these suggestions, I will be here with different tips for each room in our other articles.