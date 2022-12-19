Banana Bread Cookies

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpSLa_0jnsVNMV00
Chocolat4e chip cookiePhoto byPhoto by ROMAN ODINTSOV

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Banana Bread Cookies

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Mash the half banana in a bowl. Add the melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and peanut butter and mix to combine. Add the oat flour, powdered sugar, baking soda, and baking powder to the bowl and mix to form a dough. Add the chocolate chips to the bowl and fold them into the dough. Make about 15 one-tablespoon-sized cookies and bake for about 6 minutes.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chocolate chip cookie# homemade# healthy# food# recipe

Comments / 1

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
3514 followers

More from Dicle Belul

Mulled Wine

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a beverage recipe that you can easily prepare for your New Year dinner:

Read full story

Suggestions For a Tidy Home (Bedroom)

BedroomPhoto byalexandercho (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A messy house makes everyone tired. Thanks to these quick fixes and smart tips we will suggest with this series, you can get organized by gaining space in every room your ho think your rooms are crowded, and you can make them tidy and spacious with a few practical ideas. The first site to create a clean home is to create a calm atmosphere. Even if you are not a minimalist, you can achieve a simple style by choosing and placing furniture carefully with a few simple decorating tricks.

Read full story

Suggestions For a Tidy Home (Living Room)

Living RoomPhoto byalexandercho (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A messy house makes everyone tired. Thanks to these quick fixes and smart tips we will suggest with this series, you can get organized by gaining space in every room your ho think your rooms are crowded, and you can make them tidy and spacious with a few practical ideas. The first site to create a clean home is to create a calm atmosphere. Even if you are not a minimalist, you can achieve a simple style by choosing and placing furniture carefully with a few simple decorating tricks.

Read full story

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sproutsPhoto bykvddesign (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Brussels Sprouts.

Read full story

Suggestions For a Tidy Home (General)

Living roomPhoto bybaojia1998 (depositphotos) A messy house makes everyone tired. Thanks to these quick fixes and smart tips we will suggest with this series, you can get organized by gaining space in every room your ho think your rooms are crowded, and you can make them tidy and spacious with a few practical ideas. The first site to create a clean home is to create a calm atmosphere. Even if you are not a minimalist, you can achieve a simple style by choosing and placing furniture carefully with a few simple decorating tricks.

Read full story

Crispy Potato Chunks

Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.

Read full story

Golden Milk

Golden MilkPhoto byElena Schweitzer (deposit photos) Not gonna lie, this is one of my favorites for wintertime. Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Read full story

One Bowl Savory Muffins

Savory MuffinsPhoto byAnna_Shepulova (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: One Bowl Savory Muffins. As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. These muffins can also be frozen and warmed up in the oven or microwave.

Read full story

3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.

Read full story

Caramelised Candied Almonds

Caramelised almondsPhoto byrigamondis (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Caramelised Candied Almonds.

Read full story

Cleaning Your White Shoes

Cleaning White SneakersPhoto byYGphoto (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hello, today I'm going to tell you about a little tip that will make your daily life easier. If you do sports like me and also wear a lot of sports, this tip is for you. One of the most important parts of our sports clothes is our sneakers. We may have many different types of sneakers, but there is one that we prefer a lot: White.

Read full story
5 comments

Crack Garlic Loaf

Pull Apart Garlic BreadPhoto bybhofack2 (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today I want to share with you a delicious recipe: Crack Garlic Loaf.

Read full story
5 comments

Apple Chickpea Salad Recipe

Veggie wrapPhoto bylocrifa (depositphotos) Today I will share a different snack recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like chickpeas, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for chickpea lovers.

Read full story
1 comments

Mango Sticky Rice Recipe

Mango Sticky RicePhoto byamnacphoto (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today I want to share with you a different recipe: Mango Sticky Rice Recipe.

Read full story

Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Fudges on the platePhoto byteeleswonder (depositphotos) Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe.

Read full story
1 comments

Vegan Lentil Meatballs Recipe

Vegan Lenti MeatballsPhoto bymrkornflakes (depositphotos) Today I want to share with you a vegan recipe. A low-calorie, gluten-free, and vegan recipe at the same time. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Read full story

Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Cinnamon RollsPhoto byVadim Vasenin (depositphotos) Today, I would like to share with you a recipe that you are familiar with: Cinnamon Rolls. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Read full story
6 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Cutlery Napkin)

Cutlery NapkinPhoto byspringfield (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Muhammara Recipe

Traditional MuhammaraPhoto byLenyVavsha (deposits photos) Calling all breakfast lovers! Today I wanna share with you one of my favorite dips: Muhammara. Muhammara is a Middle Eastern dip if you are not familiar.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy