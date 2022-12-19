Chocolat4e chip cookie Photo by Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Banana Bread Cookies

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Mash the half banana in a bowl. Add the melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and peanut butter and mix to combine. Add the oat flour, powdered sugar, baking soda, and baking powder to the bowl and mix to form a dough. Add the chocolate chips to the bowl and fold them into the dough. Make about 15 one-tablespoon-sized cookies and bake for about 6 minutes.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.