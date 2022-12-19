Savory Muffins Photo by Anna_Shepulova (depositphotos)

Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: One Bowl Savory Muffins. As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. These muffins can also be frozen and warmed up in the oven or microwave

Dry Ingredients:

Wet Ingredients:

Vegetables:

60 g carrot, grated, about 1 medium carrot

120 g zucchini, grated, about 1 small zucchini

4 tablespoons fresh chives, divided, thinly sliced

Instructions:

Start by preheating the oven to 350°F (180°C) and line or grease a muffin pan. In a large mixing bowl add the dry ingredients and stir well to distribute. Add the wet ingredients, except for the vegetables. Mix together until almost fully combined. unsweetened non-dairy milk, unsweetened yogurt, 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Add the vegetables (saving ⅓ of the chives for topping) and fold in, mixing just until all flour is incorporated and vegetables have been evenly distributed through the batter. Using an ice cream scoop or large cookie scoop, disburse the batter evenly between muffin cups. Sprinkle the leftover chives on top. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the muffins are slightly golden on top and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (a few dry crumbs are ok but no wet batter). Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10-15 minutes in the pan before removing. Can be served warm or at room temperature!

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.