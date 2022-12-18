Brownie Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska:

Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe

As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you.

For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients

3 bananas (the darker the sweeter so please pick with a lot of brown spots)﻿﻿

1/2 cup Cacao (cacao is less processed than cocoa)

﻿﻿1 cup Almond butter (make a nice running consistency by thoroughly mixing it with the oils that separated)

﻿﻿1/4 cup Maple Syrup ( optional but if you like them quite sweet this is your way to go)

﻿﻿Splash of Vanilla (optional)

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients and bake in a lined or greased baking dish (I used the one for baking bread) at 350F for 25 min. Let it cool off fully before cutting and serving.

This recipe will offer you an alternative dessert or snack for your menu. You can easily use it for dinners that you will organize together over the weekend. Since you can make this recipe quickly, it will be an indispensable dessert for you in case of emergencies.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.