Apple Chickpea Salad Recipe

Veggie wrap Photo by locrifa (depositphotos)

Today I will share a different snack recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like chickpeas, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for chickpea lovers.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This is a salad recipe, but you can also think of it as a wrap, as described below.

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup diced celery, about 2 stalks

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/4 red onion, diced

1 apple, chopped

3 tbsp vegan mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp fresh dill, chopped

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp salt, or to taste

1/4 tsp pepper, or to taste

Preparation

Using a potato masher or the back of a fork, in a large bowl, mash the chickpeas until about three-quarters of the chickpeas are mashed and the rest are left whole. Add the celery, bell pepper, apple, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to the bowl and stir them well to combine. Serve in a sandwich, wrap, open-faced on toast, or in a salad.

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. This recipe will offer you an alternative dish for your menu. Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.