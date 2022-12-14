Mango Sticky Rice Recipe

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDY9r_0jhwUu9n00
Mango Sticky RicePhoto byamnacphoto (depositphotos)

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today I want to share with you a different recipe: Mango Sticky Rice Recipe.

Pilaf is a type of food that most of us love and it is often combined with many different dishes on our tables. This time I will try to show you how sticky rice and mango make a delicious pairing.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients

To cook the rice:

For the sauce:

For serving:

Rinse the glutinous rice for few times & drain. Add in water and salt. Cook over medium heat on the gas stove (about 20 minutes or use a rice cooker). Meanwhile, prepare the sauce ingredients. In a small heat-proof bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients. Mix well and microwave it for 40-45 seconds. Remove from the microwave, mix again and set aside. Once the glutinous rice is cooked, add 100ml of coconut cream. Mix to combine and let it sit for a few minutes or wait till the milk is absorbed entirely.

Meanwhile, slice the mango. Serve the sticky rice together with the mango and pour the sauce on it. Sprinkle it with some sesame seeds and enjoy.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mango# food# recipe# cook# sticky rice

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
3405 followers

More from Dicle Belul

3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.

Read full story

Caramelised Candied Almonds

Caramelised almondsPhoto byrigamondis (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Caramelised Candied Almonds.

Read full story

Cleaning Your White Shoes

Cleaning White SneakersPhoto byYGphoto (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hello, today I'm going to tell you about a little tip that will make your daily life easier. If you do sports like me and also wear a lot of sports, this tip is for you. One of the most important parts of our sports clothes is our sneakers. We may have many different types of sneakers, but there is one that we prefer a lot: White.

Read full story
5 comments

Crack Garlic Loaf

Pull Apart Garlic BreadPhoto bybhofack2 (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today I want to share with you a delicious recipe: Crack Garlic Loaf.

Read full story
4 comments

Apple Chickpea Salad Recipe

Veggie wrapPhoto bylocrifa (depositphotos) Today I will share a different snack recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like chickpeas, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for chickpea lovers.

Read full story
1 comments

Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Fudges on the platePhoto byteeleswonder (depositphotos) Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe.

Read full story
1 comments

Vegan Lentil Meatballs Recipe

Vegan Lenti MeatballsPhoto bymrkornflakes (depositphotos) Today I want to share with you a vegan recipe. A low-calorie, gluten-free, and vegan recipe at the same time. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Read full story

Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Cinnamon RollsPhoto byVadim Vasenin (depositphotos) Today, I would like to share with you a recipe that you are familiar with: Cinnamon Rolls. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Read full story
6 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Cutlery Napkin)

Cutlery NapkinPhoto byspringfield (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Muhammara Recipe

Traditional MuhammaraPhoto byLenyVavsha (deposits photos) Calling all breakfast lovers! Today I wanna share with you one of my favorite dips: Muhammara. Muhammara is a Middle Eastern dip if you are not familiar.

Read full story
2 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Key Chain)

Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Tree)

Alternative wooden Christmas treePhoto byz.h.u.k.yandex.ru (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Hot Beverage Recipes

What are your favorite hot drinks that you do not miss, especially on cold days? Coffee, herbal teas, hot chocolates, salep? So, which of them do you buy in ready-made packages, and which ones do you prepare at home with your own hands?

Read full story

Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal Recipe

Breakfast and drinks on the tablePhoto byKaterina (Pexels) Today, I will share with you a recipe that you can all consume for your breakfasts or snacks, which is very easy to prepare and does not take time. Maybe you want to consume this recipe at a breakfast table with your family on the first day of the new year, I think the whole family will love this recipe and ask you. Such recipes will save you time in your daily rush, if you have children who go to school early in the morning, this recipe will be a good alternative meal for them.

Read full story
1 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Cone Door Ornament)

Decorative Door OrnamentPhoto byMeruyert Gonullu (Pexels) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Decorative Candle)

Christmas Decor and Garland Near Burning CandlePhoto byLaura James (Pexels) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story
1 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Luminous Bulbs)

Colored light bulbs in bottles. original garlandPhoto byKireyonok_Yuliya freepik. Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Snowman)

Christmas decoration toy white snowman made of cotton wool with a blue scarf, on the shelf in the store.Photo bypereslavtseva freepik. Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Banana Bread Recipe

Top view banana bunPhoto byfreepik (freepik) If you like desserts or bread but are skeptical of these dishes in terms of weight or calories, this recipe may be for you. This recipe, which does not contain oil but does not compromise its taste, can be your go-to.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy