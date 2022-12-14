Mango Sticky Rice Photo by amnacphoto (depositphotos)

Today I want to share with you a different recipe: Mango Sticky Rice Recipe.

Pilaf is a type of food that most of us love and it is often combined with many different dishes on our tables. This time I will try to show you how sticky rice and mango make a delicious pairing.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients

To cook the rice:

210g glutinous rice

100ml coconut cream

1/2 tsp salt

600ml water

For the sauce:

100ml coconut cream

2 tbsp water

2-3 tbsp coconut sugar

1/2 tbsp cornstarch

Pinch of salt

For serving:

1 mango

Toasted sesame seeds

Rinse the glutinous rice for few times & drain. Add in water and salt. Cook over medium heat on the gas stove (about 20 minutes or use a rice cooker). Meanwhile, prepare the sauce ingredients. In a small heat-proof bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients. Mix well and microwave it for 40-45 seconds. Remove from the microwave, mix again and set aside. Once the glutinous rice is cooked, add 100ml of coconut cream. Mix to combine and let it sit for a few minutes or wait till the milk is absorbed entirely.

Meanwhile, slice the mango. Serve the sticky rice together with the mango and pour the sauce on it. Sprinkle it with some sesame seeds and enjoy.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.