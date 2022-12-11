Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Cutlery Napkin)

Cutlery Napkin Photo by springfield (depositphotos)

Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

You can carry the New Year spirit to your favorite corners by making small touches in your home. Christmas decoration, which has become a common habit, will be prepared most easily and practically for those who read this article.

Our seventh decoration; Cutlery Napkin

Materials:

Green and red felt fabric

Scissors

Application:

You can prepare the cutlery napkin, which is one of the easiest Christmas decorations we recommend, in a few moves. You don't need to use glue or a needle for this product. You can prepare it with just scissors. Draw the tree shape or any other shape you wish on your felt fabrics with a pencil. Using scissors, cut the fabric so that you get the shape. Cut a belt right in the middle of the felt fabric. You can create stylish presentations on your New Year's Eve invitation by placing your forks and knives on this cut belt. You can present the felt Christmas ornament you have prepared to your guests as a souvenir.

If you wish, you can use this product on the table and in the door decoration. Please leave your comments after trying.